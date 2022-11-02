Power Integrations Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.01, revenue of $160.23M misses by $4.06M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:40 PM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Power Integrations press release (NASDAQ:POWI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $160.23M (-9.4% Y/Y) misses by $4.06M.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenues are expected to be $125M plus or minus $5M vs. consensus of $159.89M; GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 55.5 percent and 56 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 56 percent and 56.5 percent. GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $49.5M and $50M; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $42M and $42.5M. Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $7.5M of stock-based compensation.

