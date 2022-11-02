Quantum Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01, revenue of $99.1M beats by $4.57M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:40 PM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Quantum Corporation press release (NASDAQ:QMCO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $99.1M (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.57M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to $4.1 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $25.9 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $26.8 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Outstanding term loan debt was $77.2 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $78.4 million as of June 30, 2022. Outstanding borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility were $21.5 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $17.3 million as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total interest expense in the second quarter 2023 was $2.7 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million during the same quarter a year ago.

  • The Company expects the following guidance for the third fiscal quarter of 2023:

  • Revenues of $103 million, plus or minus $3 million

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of ($1.5 million), plus or minus $1 million

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of ($0.01), plus or minus $0.01

  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million

