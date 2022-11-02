Royal Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 misses by $0.01, revenue of $131.4M misses by $8.62M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:40 PM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Royal Gold press release (NASDAQ:RGLD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $131.4M (-24.7% Y/Y) misses by $8.62M.
- Total sales for 2022 are expected to come in around the midpoint of the previously issued range of 315,000 to 340,000 GEOs. Gold sales are expected to be towards the high end of the previously issued guidance range of 220,000 to 240,000 ounces, and other metals sales are expected to be at the lower end of the previously issued guidance range of 95,000 to 100,000 GEOs.
