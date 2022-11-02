Sarepta misses on top and bottom line in Q3 as net loss more than quadruples

Nov. 02, 2022 4:43 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA

  • Sarepta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRPT) net loss in Q3 2022 widened ~435% compared to the prior-year period to $257.7M even as it saw a significant year-over-year revenue increase.
  • Shares are down 3% in after-hours trading.
  • Net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the quarter was -$2.94 compared to -$0.60 in Q3 2021.
  • Revenue of ~$230M was ~22% year-over-year increase.
  • However, Sarepta (SRPT) missed on both the top and bottom lines.
  • Sarepta was negatively impacted in the quarter by considerable increases in R&D and SG&A expenses. Year over year, R&D expenses increased ~56% to $216.7M, while SG&A expenses rose 71% to $104.8M.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$1B in cash and cash equivalents, a 51% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Clinically Sound Investor's bullish argument for Sarepta (SRPT).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.