Sarepta misses on top and bottom line in Q3 as net loss more than quadruples
Nov. 02, 2022 4:43 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sarepta Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SRPT) net loss in Q3 2022 widened ~435% compared to the prior-year period to $257.7M even as it saw a significant year-over-year revenue increase.
- Net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the quarter was -$2.94 compared to -$0.60 in Q3 2021.
- Revenue of ~$230M was ~22% year-over-year increase.
- However, Sarepta (SRPT) missed on both the top and bottom lines.
- Sarepta was negatively impacted in the quarter by considerable increases in R&D and SG&A expenses. Year over year, R&D expenses increased ~56% to $216.7M, while SG&A expenses rose 71% to $104.8M.
- The company ended the quarter with ~$1B in cash and cash equivalents, a 51% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
