Invesco Mortgage Capital GAAP EPS of -$2.78

Nov. 02, 2022 4:42 PM ETInvesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital press release (NYSE:IVR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$2.78.
  • Net Interest Income of $31.7M
  • Earnings available for distribution per common share(2) of $1.39 compared to $1.40 in Q2 2022
  • Book value per common share(3) of $12.80 compared to $16.16 at Q2 2022
  • Economic return of (16.8%) compared to (17.9%) in Q2 2022
  • "Given the decrease in book value and repurchases of preferred stock, our debt-to-equity ratio increased to 5.1x and our economic debt-to-equity ratio(2) increased to 5.3x. At quarter-end, substantially all of our $4.5 billion investment portfolio, including to-be-announced securities forward contracts ("TBAs"), was invested in Agency RMBS, and we maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $504.3 million," management commented.

