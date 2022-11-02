Insulin pump maker Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) shed ~24% post-market Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected financials for Q3 2022 and slashed its full-year outlook citing an uncertain market environment.

Worldwide sales for the period jumped ~14% YoY to $204.5M as the installed base of devices rose ~35% YoY to reach over 400K patients.

While pump shipments stood flat in the U.S. compared to a ~8% YoY rise in the overseas markets, total sales from the country grew ~10% YoY to $146.3M while overseas sales climbed ~26% YoY to $58.5M.

Gross margin dropped to 51% from 54% in the prior year quarter as the company swung to a net loss of $49M compared to $5.8M of net income in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, the adj. EBITDA margin fell to ~5% from ~15% in the previous year, driving down the adj. EBITDA ~63% YoY to $9.9M.

However, Tandem’s (TNDM) liquidity remained steady with $608.7M cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter compared to $623.8M at the 2021 year-end.

“In this highly variable environment, we are factoring greater caution into our guidance to re-baseline expectations for the next few quarters,” Chief Financial Officer Leigh Vosseller noted.

For the full year, the company has lowered its adj. EBITDA margin to 7% – 8% from 11% of sales previously and slashed its non-GAAP sales estimate to $800M – $805M from $835M – $845M while the consensus indicates Tandem (TNDM) to report $835.8M sales this year.