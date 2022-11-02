Tandem Diabetes drops 24% as market uncertainty prompts guidance cut

Nov. 02, 2022 4:42 PM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Computer key - 3rd quarter

jurgenfr

Insulin pump maker Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM) shed ~24% post-market Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected financials for Q3 2022 and slashed its full-year outlook citing an uncertain market environment.

Worldwide sales for the period jumped ~14% YoY to $204.5M as the installed base of devices rose ~35% YoY to reach over 400K patients.

While pump shipments stood flat in the U.S. compared to a ~8% YoY rise in the overseas markets, total sales from the country grew ~10% YoY to $146.3M while overseas sales climbed ~26% YoY to $58.5M.

Gross margin dropped to 51% from 54% in the prior year quarter as the company swung to a net loss of $49M compared to $5.8M of net income in Q3 2021. Meanwhile, the adj. EBITDA margin fell to ~5% from ~15% in the previous year, driving down the adj. EBITDA ~63% YoY to $9.9M.

However, Tandem’s (TNDM) liquidity remained steady with $608.7M cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter compared to $623.8M at the 2021 year-end.

“In this highly variable environment, we are factoring greater caution into our guidance to re-baseline expectations for the next few quarters,” Chief Financial Officer Leigh Vosseller noted.

For the full year, the company has lowered its adj. EBITDA margin to 7% – 8% from 11% of sales previously and slashed its non-GAAP sales estimate to $800M – $805M from $835M – $845M while the consensus indicates Tandem (TNDM) to report $835.8M sales this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.