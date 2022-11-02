Boeing (NYSE:BA) rose 2.8% Wednesday on a down day for U.S. stocks, as the aircraft maker's management explained how they would boost financial performance in the next few years. The goal is to reverse losses that followed two fatal 737 Max crashes and other difficulties.

“I want nothing more than to return money to you,” David Calhoun, CEO of Boeing, said during its livestreamed investor conference in Seattle. “This company is big enough. It serves a big enough market. It's profitable enough to be able to do that, and do that predictably.”

The company might resume dividend payments as early as 2026. It had suspended stock buybacks in 2019 and its dividend the following year as losses piled up.

Positive Free Cash Flow

Boeing forecasts free cash flow of $1.5 billion-$2 billion for 2022, CFO Brian West said, compared with the consensus estimate of $670.3 million. Free cash flow is a key metric that's related to Boeing's aircraft deliveries and ability to pay down debt.

The company borrowed $52 billion to get through a rough few years since the MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, followed by the global pandemic that stunted air travel.

Boeing estimated free cash flow will be $3 billion-$5 billion in 2023 amid a rise in deliveries of its 737 and 787 jets. Management also forecast $10 billion in normalized free cash flow and $100 billion in revenue by 2025, which would be the highest since 2018.

Management's updated guidance comes a week after the company reported an unexpected loss for Q3 and again cut its estimate of 737 deliveries.

Airplane Deliveries

The company estimated that commercial aircraft deliveries will be at least 800 in 2025 and 2026, with growth in 737s and 787s. Next year, it estimates deliveries of as many as 450 of the 737s, compared with this year's expected total of 375.

Supply-chain bottlenecks continue to hamper Boeing's output. Stan Deal, head of the company's commercial airplanes unit, said the company only delivered 23 jets in October, compared with a goal of 31. The company aims to boost 737 output to about 50 a month by 2025 or 2026.

Boeing isn't likely to introduce a new aircraft until the middle of the next decade with the technology still in development, CEO Calhoun said.

The company's defense business also has faced headaches with the KC-46A aerial tanker and the VC-25B replacement for Air Force One.

Boeing's stock this year has fallen 29%, compared with a 22% drop for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).