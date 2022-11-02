Intevac Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $10.8M beats by $1.02M
Nov. 02, 2022
- Intevac press release (NASDAQ:IVAC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
- Revenue of $10.8M (+35.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.02M.
- Total backlog at quarter-end increased to over $110 million
- Revenues exceeded forecast at $10.8 million
- Gross margin of 45.5% was above forecast primarily due to favorable mix, and our net loss from continuing operations was above guidance at $0.13 per share
The Company ended the quarter with $124.9 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments and $123.5 million in tangible book value.
