Intevac Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $10.8M beats by $1.02M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:43 PM ETIntevac, Inc. (IVAC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Intevac press release (NASDAQ:IVAC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • Revenue of $10.8M (+35.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.02M.
  • Total backlog at quarter-end increased to over $110 million
  • Revenues exceeded forecast at $10.8 million
  • Gross margin of 45.5% was above forecast primarily due to favorable mix, and our net loss from continuing operations was above guidance at $0.13 per share

  • The Company ended the quarter with $124.9 million of total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments and $123.5 million in tangible book value.

