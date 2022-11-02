PDC Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 misses by $0.28, revenue of $1.51B beats by $450M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:44 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PDC Energy press release (NASDAQ:PDCE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 misses by $0.28.
- Revenue of $1.51B (+210.5% Y/Y) beats by $450M.
For the fourth quarter, the Company expects total production to be in a range of 245,000-255,000 Boe per day and 80,000-84,000 Bbls per day of oil production.
For the full-year 2022, we reaffirm our production guidance range of 230,000 Boe to 240,000 Boe per day, of which approximately 73,000 Bbls to 77,000 Bbls is expected to be crude oil. Our planned 2022 capital investments in crude oil and natural gas properties are expected to be approximately $1.075 billion, which is at the high end of our previously reported full-year guidance range.
