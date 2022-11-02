Polished.com says internal probe focused on employment, inventory management practices
Nov. 02, 2022
- Polished.com (NYSE:POL) said Wednesday the ongoing internal investigation carried out by its audit committee is focused on employment and inventory management practices from 2021 to the present.
- The committee plans to complete the investigation by the end of this year.
- As of Sept. 30, Polished (POL) had a cash position of ~$26.5M and has not used its $40M revolving credit facility.
- The investigation was initiated after certain allegations were made by former employees related to Polished's (POL) business operations.
- In addition to the delayed filing of its Q2 report with the SEC as a result of the internal probe, the company expects a delay in finalizing financial statements for Q3.
