Accuray GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.02, revenue of $96.49M misses by $3.45M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:44 PM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Accuray press release (NASDAQ:ARAY): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $96.49M (-10.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.45M.
- Gross orders of $69.8 million, were flat versus the prior fiscal year. On a constant currency basis, gross orders compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year increased $4.7 million, a 6.5% growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.9 million, compared to $5.4 million for the prior fiscal year first quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $81.2 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $7.7 million from June 30, 2022.
- 2023 Guidance: Total revenue is expected in the range of $447.0 million to $455.0 million, representing a year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range of 5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $26.0 million to $30.0 million
- Shares -1.55%.
