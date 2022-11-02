Host Hotels & Resorts FFO of $0.38 misses by $0.01, revenue of $1.19B beats by $20M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:45 PM ETHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Host Hotels & Resorts press release (NASDAQ:HST): Q3 FFO of $0.38 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+41.0% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR was $306.11 and All Owned Hotel RevPAR was $192.06 in the third quarter, a 3.8% and 1.4% increase, respectively, over third quarter of 2019. Average room rates were 15.8% above third quarter 2019, driven by continued strong leisure demand, while also benefiting from growth in urban markets, driven by increased group and business travel.
- FY Guidance: All Owned Hotel Total RevPAR $313-$316; All Owned Hotel EBITDA margin 31.6%-31.9%; Total revenues of $4.855B-$4.903B from prior outlook of $4,781M-4,889M (vs. consensus $4.87B); Adjusted FFO per diluted share of $1.75-$1.79 from prior outlook of $1.71-$1.80 (vs. consensus $1.78); Diluted EPS $0.85-$0.89
