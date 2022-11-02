Park Hotels & Resorts FFO of $0.42 beats by $0.03, revenue of $662M beats by $6.35M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:46 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Park Hotels & Resorts press release (NYSE:PK): Q3 AFFO of $0.42 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $662M (+56.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.35M.
- GAAP EPS of $0.15
- Pro-forma RevPAR was $171.27, an increase of $65.34, or 61.7%, from the same period in 2021 and a decrease of 8.8% from the same period in 2019;
- Pro-forma occupancy was 71.7%, an increase of 1 percentage point from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 13 percentage points from the same period in 2019;
- Adjusted EBITDA was $158 million;
- Shares -1%.
