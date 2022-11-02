Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) (PAGP) agreed to acquire Western Midstream Partners' (NYSE:WES) 15% interest in the Cactus II pipeline for $265M, the companies announced Wednesday.

Enbridge (ENB) acquired 10% and Plains (PAA) (PAGP) bought 5%, and are now the sole owners; Plains will continue as the operator and will now own a 70% stake, with Enbridge holding 30%.

Cactus II is a 670K bbl/day oil pipeline that extends from the Delaware Basin in West Texas to Corpus Christi, with further connectivity to the Ingleside area.

Plains (PAA) also released Q3 earnings Wednesday, and citing increased Permian tariff volumes, higher commodity prices and margin-based opportunities, it raised guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA by $75M to ~$2.45B.