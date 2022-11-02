MGIC Investment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.33, revenue of $292.8M misses by $5.71M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:47 PM ETMGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MGIC Investment press release (NYSE:MTG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $292.8M (-1.0% Y/Y) misses by $5.71M.
  • The loss ratio for the third quarter of 2022 was (41.7)%, compared with (38.7)% for the second quarter of 2022 and 8.1% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • The underwriting expense ratio associated with our insurance operations for the third quarter of 2022 was 24.6%, compared with 22.4% for the second quarter of 2022 and 21.9% for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net premium yield was 34.7 basis points in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 36.2 basis points for the second quarter of 2022 and 38.4 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Shares +0.96%.

