Western Midstream Partners GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.09, revenue of $837.57M misses by $2.48M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:47 PM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Western Midstream Partners press release (NYSE:WES): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.66 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $837.57M (+9.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.48M.
- Processed record Delaware Basin natural-gas throughput of 1.54 Bcf/d for the third quarter, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter increase.
- “Our well-positioned assets are a competitive advantage that continue to yield results with another record-breaking quarter of natural-gas and produced-water throughput in the Delaware Basin. We expect continued throughput growth in the Delaware Basin into next year as producer activity levels remain strong,” said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer.
