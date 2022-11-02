Hudson Tech GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.36, revenue of $89.5M beats by $9.81M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:49 PM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hudson Tech press release (NASDAQ:HDSN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $89.5M (+47.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.81M.
- Shares +5.5%.
- Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “Our third quarter performance delivered a strong close to our 2022 selling season, as reflected in continued record revenues, improved margins and enhanced profitability. Throughout the selling season we benefited from sustained higher pricing of certain refrigerants, as well as our strategic positioning in the supply chain for refrigerants. Our enhanced profitability and strong free cash flow in 2022 have allowed us to reduce total debt, including approximately $31 million paid down in the third quarter, strengthening our balance sheet and improving our financial flexibility as we move through the close of this year and into 2023."
Comments (2)