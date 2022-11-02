Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical GAAP EPS of -$3.50 misses by $1.66, revenue of $90.7M misses by $5M

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical press release (NASDAQ:RARE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.50 misses by $1.66.
  • Revenue of $90.7M (+11.1% Y/Y) misses by $5M.
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities were $996.2 million, which includes $491.0 million in net proceeds that was received in July 2022 from OMERS through the sale of a portion of our Crysvita royalty in the profit share territory.
  • Total payments to OMERS are capped at $725 million, which is 1.45 times the purchase price.
  • 2022 Guidance: The Company continues to expect 2022 revenue for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories to be between $250 million and $260 million and Dojolvi revenue to be between $55 million and $65 million.
  • Shares -2.29%.

