Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical GAAP EPS of -$3.50 misses by $1.66, revenue of $90.7M misses by $5M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:49 PM ETUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical press release (NASDAQ:RARE): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.50 misses by $1.66.
- Revenue of $90.7M (+11.1% Y/Y) misses by $5M.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities were $996.2 million, which includes $491.0 million in net proceeds that was received in July 2022 from OMERS through the sale of a portion of our Crysvita royalty in the profit share territory.
- Total payments to OMERS are capped at $725 million, which is 1.45 times the purchase price.
- 2022 Guidance: The Company continues to expect 2022 revenue for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories to be between $250 million and $260 million and Dojolvi revenue to be between $55 million and $65 million.
- Shares -2.29%.
