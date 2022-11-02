Weave Communications Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.04, revenue of $36.2M beats by $0.81M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:49 PM ETWeave Communications, Inc. (WEAV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Weave Communications press release (NYSE:WEAV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $36.2M (+19.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.81M.
  • GAAP loss from operations was $11.9 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations was $6.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (NRR) was 101% as of September 30, 2022.
  • Dollar-Based Gross Retention Rate (GRR) was 94% as of September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.