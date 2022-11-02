Weave Communications Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.04, revenue of $36.2M beats by $0.81M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:49 PM ETWeave Communications, Inc. (WEAV)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Weave Communications press release (NYSE:WEAV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $36.2M (+19.5% Y/Y) beats by $0.81M.
- GAAP loss from operations was $11.9 million, compared to a GAAP loss from operations of $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations was $6.5 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.
- Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (NRR) was 101% as of September 30, 2022.
- Dollar-Based Gross Retention Rate (GRR) was 94% as of September 30, 2022.
Comments