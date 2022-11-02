Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has slipped 9.5% postmarket following a third-quarter earnings report where it missed on top and bottom lines and eliminated its dividend while authorizing a $1.5M share buyback.

The company also entered an exclusive arrangement to sell its EMEA business to Colt Technology Services for $1.8B.

Revenues fell by double digits to $4.39B, with broad declines in business accounts and mass markets.

Net income ticked up to $578M from a year-ago $544M thanks to special items; excluding those, net income would have fallen to $146M.

There won't be a dividend paid for the fourth quarter, the company confirmed. After its last dividend of $0.25 per share, paid on Sept. 9, forward yield for the company had become an implied 13.46%.

"Today's announced capital allocation change follows a very thoughtful process by our Board of Directors that we believe will provide a clear path to invest in growth, repurchase shares at attractive valuations, and maintain a strong balance sheet," says CEO Jeff Storey, set for retirement next week.

Revenue breakout: International and Global Accounts, $853M (down 16.9%); Large Enterprise, $844M (down 10.4%); Mid-Market Enterprise, $618M (down 4.6%); Wholesale, $901M (up 1.2%); Mass Markets, $1.17B (down 14.9%).

Net cash from operations came to $1.123B for the quarter. Free cash flow was $620M, down from a year-ago $1.072B (excluding cash paid for special items of $342M and $32M respectively).

An update to its outlook provided a boost to full-year free cash flow expectations (to $2.2B-$2.4B from $2.0B-$2.2B) and lower capex ($3B-$3.2B vs. a previous $3.2B-$3.4B).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.