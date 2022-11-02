MiMedx Group GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $67.69M beats by $0.96M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:51 PM ETMiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • MiMedx Group press release (NASDAQ:MDXG): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
  • Revenue of $67.69M (+7.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M.
  • The company expects net sales for the fourth quarter 2022 to be in a range of $73M to $76M, which reflects year over year growth in a range of 8% to 15% vs. consensus of $75.02M.
  • For the full year 2022, the company expects net sales to be in a range of $266M to $269M, which reflects 11% to 12% growth on its 2021 net sales of its continuing portfolio of Advanced Wound Care products vs. consensus of $267.53M.

