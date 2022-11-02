Sovos Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 in-line, revenue of $208.9M beats by $9.25M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:53 PM ETSovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Sovos Brands press release (NASDAQ:SOVO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 in-line.
  • Revenue of $208.9M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.25M.
  • Gross profit of $61.8 million increased by $12.0 million or 24.0% versus the prior year period. Gross margin was 29.6% versus 27.9% for the prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit2 of $62.3 million increased by $12.2 million or 24.2% versus the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin2 was 29.8%, reflecting a 170-basis point increase versus the prior year period.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million increased $3.7 million or 14.5% versus the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 14.1% versus 14.4% in the prior year period.

  • As of September 24, 2022, the end of the third quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $81.9 million and total debt was $482.2 million,

