Allegiant Travel Company Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.10, revenue of $560.3M beats by $5.34M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:53 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Allegiant Travel Company press release (NASDAQ:ALGT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.54 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $560.3M (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.34M.
  • Operating income, excluding 2022 recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge, of $13.4 million, yielding an operating margin of 2.4 percent
  • Consolidated EBITDA, excluding recognition bonus and Hurricane Ian special charge , of $63.2 million, yielding an EBITDA margin of 11.3 percent
  • Total system capacity up 14.5 percent year over three-year
  • Load factor of 88.5 percent, a 2.5 percentage point increase from the third quarter of 2019, and the best third quarter load factor since 2014
  • September load factor of 87.1 percent, the highest September since 2011

