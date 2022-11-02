Ormat Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.07, revenue of $175.9M beats by $6.68M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:53 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies press release (NYSE:ORA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $175.9M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.68M.
2022 GUIDANCE
- Total revenues of between $720 million and $735 million from prior outlook of $710M-$735M vs. $719.25M consensus
- Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $638 million.
- Product segment revenues of between $60 million and $67 million.
- Energy Storage revenues of $30 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $442 million, including $15 million for business interruption insurance proceeds, of which $10 million were recorded in the nine months ended September30, 2022.
