Ormat Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.07, revenue of $175.9M beats by $6.68M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:53 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Ormat Technologies press release (NYSE:ORA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $175.9M (+10.8% Y/Y) beats by $6.68M.

  • 2022 GUIDANCE

    • Total revenues of between $720 million and $735 million from prior outlook of $710M-$735M vs. $719.25M consensus
    • Electricity segment revenues between $630 million and $638 million.
    • Product segment revenues of between $60 million and $67 million.
    • Energy Storage revenues of $30 million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $430 million and $442 million, including $15 million for business interruption insurance proceeds, of which $10 million were recorded in the nine months ended September30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.