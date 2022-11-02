Kyndryl Holdings GAAP EPS of -$1.24 misses by $0.39, revenue of $4.18B beats by $80M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:55 PM ET Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kyndryl Holdings press release (NYSE:KD): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$1.24 misses by $0.39.
- Revenue of $4.18B (-8.7% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Management is increasingly emphasizing annual gross margins on contracts signed, rather than aggregate signings revenues, in managing its business. Consequently, Kyndryl is withdrawing its prior guidance related to signings and no longer intends to provide guidance with respect to total signings. The Company plans to continue to report total signings each quarter.
- The company expects revenue in the range of $16.3B to $16.5B vs. consensus of $16.35B for the fiscal year.
