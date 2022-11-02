Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) stock advanced 4.8% in Wednesday after-hours trading even after the real estate platform said it expected Q4 revenue to fall 15% from the previous quarter and fall short of Wall Street expectations.

The company sees Q4 revenue of $410B compared with the consensus of $433.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 is expected to be $48M-63M. Its IMT business is targeting Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $90M-100M. And adjusted EBITDA for its Mortgages segment is anticipated to post a loss of $36M-31M in Q3.

For Q3 results, revenue of $483M at September 30, topping the average analyst estimate of $458.1M, dipped from $550M at Sept. 30, 2021.

IMT segment sales were $457, down 5% from a year before. Mortgages segment lost $51M vs. -$6M in Q3 2021, and Homes segment lost $8M compared with -$69M in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $130M from $156M in Q3 of last year.

Average monthly unique users grew 4% Y/Y to 236M. Visits during Q3 were 2.8B, up 4% from a year ago.

The real estate fintech was said to have cut 300 staff last week as it shifts its hiring focus to technology and engineering-related positions. "We have decided not to cut our product and technology investments, and in fact continue to hire in these areas, because of the confidence we have in our go-forward strategy," said Co-Founder and CEO Rich Barton in his letter to shareholders.

Conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

