Evo Payments GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $138.66M misses by $8.64M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:58 PM ETEVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Evo Payments press release (NASDAQ:EVOP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
  • Revenue of $138.66M (+2.7% Y/Y) misses by $8.64M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $57.2 million for the quarter, and on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 21%.
  • Signed new integrated referral partners across all markets, expanding EVO’s tech-enabled referral network.
  • Adjusted net income per share increased 26% compared to last year to $0.34 per share.
  • Leverage as of September 30, 2022 was 1.7 times, an improvement from 2.2 times as of September 30, 2021..
  • Shares +2.64%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.