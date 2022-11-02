Evo Payments GAAP EPS of -$0.05, revenue of $138.66M misses by $8.64M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:58 PM ETEVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Evo Payments press release (NASDAQ:EVOP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
- Revenue of $138.66M (+2.7% Y/Y) misses by $8.64M.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $57.2 million for the quarter, and on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 21%.
- Signed new integrated referral partners across all markets, expanding EVO’s tech-enabled referral network.
- Adjusted net income per share increased 26% compared to last year to $0.34 per share.
- Leverage as of September 30, 2022 was 1.7 times, an improvement from 2.2 times as of September 30, 2021..
- Shares +2.64%.
