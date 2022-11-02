workiva Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.11, revenue of $132.8M beats by $0.28M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:58 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $132.8M (+17.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.28M.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $533.0 million to $534.0 million vs $534.34M consensus.
- GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $100.4 million to $99.4 million.
- Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $23.5 million to $22.5 million.
- GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $1.92 to $1.90.
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.45 vs -$0.56 consensus.
- Net loss per basic share is based on 53.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding.
