Waste Connections Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.88B in-line
Nov. 02, 2022 4:58 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN), WCN:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Waste Connections press release (NYSE:WCN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.88B (+17.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- Increases regular quarterly dividend by 10.9%
- Revenue is estimated to be approximately $7.190 billion, as compared to our previously revised revenue outlook of approximately $7.125 billion vs. $7.16B consensus
- Net income is estimated to be approximately $836.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be approximately $2.210 billion, or about 30.7% of revenue, as compared to our previously revised adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.190 billion or 30.7% of revenue.
- Capital expenditures are estimated to be approximately $850 million, in line with our original outlook.
- Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated to be approximately $1.963 billion, and adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated at approximately $1.160 billion, or about 16.1% of revenue, as compared to our previously revised adjusted free cash flow(b) outlook of $1.160 billion or 16.3% of revenue.
