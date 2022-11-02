Hostess Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $346.23M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:00 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands press release (NASDAQ:TWNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23.
- Revenue of $346.23M (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.2% to $72.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.0% declined from 22.5% in the prior year period due to lower gross margins and higher operating expenses.
- Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $232.7 million as of September 30, 2022, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.9x.
- Capital expenditures increased to $63.8 million from $36.7 million in the prior-year period. The Company now expects capital expenditures to be in the $125 - $135 million range in 2022.
- Guidance: Raising full year 2022 net revenue guidance to 17% - 19% growth, as well as raising full year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to $290 - $293 million and $0.96 - $0.98, respectively.
