Hostess Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $346.23M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:00 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Hostess Brands press release (NASDAQ:TWNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23.
  • Revenue of $346.23M (+20.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.2% to $72.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.0% declined from 22.5% in the prior year period due to lower gross margins and higher operating expenses.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $232.7 million as of September 30, 2022, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.9x.
  • Capital expenditures increased to $63.8 million from $36.7 million in the prior-year period. The Company now expects capital expenditures to be in the $125 - $135 million range in 2022.
  • Guidance: Raising full year 2022 net revenue guidance to 17% - 19% growth, as well as raising full year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance to $290 - $293 million and $0.96 - $0.98, respectively.

