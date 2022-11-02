Rayonier to acquire 172K acres of commercial timberlands in southern US for $474M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:00 PM ETRayonier Inc. (RYN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) said Wednesday it inked two separate deals to acquire ~172.4K acres of commercial timberlands in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and Louisiana for ~$474M from Manulife Investment Management, a timberland investment manager.
  • ~80% of the acquisitions consist of fee ownership and remaining 20% consist of a long-term lease.
  • The timberlands are located across four of the strongest southern U.S. timber markets.
  • For the acquired fee lands, 72% are plantable with an average expressed site index of 73 ft, which translates to an expected sustainable yield of ~670K tons per year.
  • The acquired fee lands contain 7.5M tons of merchantable timber inventory, 66% of which consists of higher-value grade products.
  • The timberlands are expected to generate an average annual harvest volume of ~860K tons over the next 10 years.
  • The acquisitions will be accretive to cash flow, with average annual adj. EBITDA contribution of ~$25M expected from timber operations over the next ten years.
  • The acquisitions, which will be financed with cash on hand and proceeds from incremental borrowings through the Farm Credit System, are expected to close in Q4.

Comments

