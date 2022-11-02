Rush Street Interactive GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.02, revenue of $148M misses by $9.14M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:00 PM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rush Street Interactive press release (NYSE:RSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $148M (+20.4% Y/Y) misses by $9.14M.
- Net loss was $22.7 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $18.9 million during the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $12.5 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.2 million during the third quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted advertising and promotions expense1 was $44.7 million during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2%, compared to $45.4 million during the third quarter of 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet were $195 million with no debt outstanding.
Comments