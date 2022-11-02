Albemarle Non-GAAP EPS of $7.50 beats by $0.51, revenue of $2.09B misses by $120M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:01 PM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Albemarle press release (NYSE:ALB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.50 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $2.09B (+151.6% Y/Y) misses by $120M.
- The company tightened FY2022 guidance: net sales of $7.1B - $7.4Bfrom prior view of $7.1B - $7.5B vs. consensus of $7.51B; adjusted EBITDA of $3.3B - $3.5B from prior view of $3.2B - $3.5B; Adjusted EPS of $19.75 - $21.75 from previous outlook of $19.25 - $22.25 vs. consensus of $21.31.
- "We had an outstanding quarter driven by strong demand for lithium-ion batteries," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "As one of the world's largest producers of lithium, we are well positioned to enable the global energy transition. With our acquisition of the Qinzhou lithium conversion plant in China and mechanical completion of our Kemerton II expansion in Australia, we are on track to more than double our lithium conversion capacity compared to last year. Our new segment structure is designed to support our ability to deliver volumetric growth in the energy storage arena as well as enable long-term growth in the lithium and bromine specialties markets."
