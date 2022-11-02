Icon GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.94B beats by $10M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:03 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Icon press release (NASDAQ:ICLR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $1.94B (+3.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $379.6 million or 19.5% of revenue, a year on year increase of 16.9%. YTD adjusted EBITDA of $1,074.5 million or 18.6% of revenue, a year on year increase of 68.6%.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $247.2 million or $3.00 per diluted share, an increase of 17.5% year on year. YTD adjusted net income attributable to the Group of $711.0 million or $8.62 per diluted share, an increase of 21.3% over the prior year period.
  • GAAP net income attributable to the Group for Quarter 3 of $160.2 million.
  • $200 million repayment made on Term Loan B debt. Net debt balance of $4.2 billion with Net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 2.9x.
  • Reaffirming full year 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $7,690 - $7,810 million, representing a year over year increase of 40.3% to 42.5% and full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $11.65 - $11.85 representing a year over year increase of 20.7% to 22.8%.

Comments (1)

