Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) posted stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings as expenses stay relatively stable from the prior quarter. In addition, the progress made in operator restructurings should help improve results in future quarters, REIT that owns nursing homes and assisted-living centers said Wednesday.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.76, exceeding the $0.74 consensus, were unchanged from Q2 and fell from $0.85 in Q3 2021.

Revenue of $239.4M beat the $215.9M consensus and declined from $244.6M in the prior quarter and $281.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 expenses of $177.7M vs. $174.2M in Q2 and $194.2M in Q3 2021.

"We have made significant progress in working through our operator restructurings and, by early next year, we expect that a combination of resuming lease payments from restructured operators and repurposed proceeds from asset sales will be reflected in our adjusted FFO and FAD, further enhancing our dividend coverage and leverage metrics," said CEO Taylor Pickett.

Still, the risk of further operator issues remain elevated as occupancy at many of its facilities hasn't fully returned to prepandemic levels and operators are dealing with a higher cost environment.

OHI stock gained 0.7% in after-hours trading.

Operator updates:

During the quarter, Agemo continued to not pay contractual rent and interest due. As a result Omega (OHI) didn't recognize any revenue from Agemo. During Q3, OHI sold two facilities previously leased to the operator and sold an additional 19 facilities previously leased to Agemo for gross proceeds of $316M. In total, it sold 21 facilities for $359M gross proceeds.

Another operator, representing 2.4% of OHI's Q1 2022 annualized contractual rent and interest revenue did not pay March amounts due. The operator paid contractual rent due in May but failed to make the full payment in June and has continued to make partial rent payments in Q3. As a result, the company only recognized cash received in Q3 of $2.5M.

Another operator representing 2.2% of OHI's Q2 2022 annualized contractual rent and interest revenue also failed to pay full amounts owed in June and July and through Q3. Omega (OHI) applied $3.3M of cash collateral against unpaid rent. It placed the operator on a cash basis of revenue recognition during Q3 and wrote off ~$10.5M of straight-line rent receivables and lease inducements through rental income. OHI recognized the cash received and cash collateral applied to rent in Q3 of $5.5M. As of Sept. 30, $1.5M remains as collateral for the master lease. Omega (OHI) is continuing its portfolio restructuring discussions with the operator.

Conference call on Nov. 3 at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) FFO of $0.76 beats by $0.02, revenue of $239.43M beats by $23.52M