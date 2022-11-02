Evolent Health Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.49, revenue of $352.6M misses by $4.18M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:05 PM ETEvolent Health, Inc. (EVH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Evolent Health press release (NYSE:EVH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.49.
- Revenue of $352.6M (+58.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.18M.
- For Q4, revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $361M to $381M vs. consensus of $376.16M. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $24M to $29M.
- For FY2022, revenue is expected to be in the range of approximately $1.33B to $1.35B vs. consensus of $. Adjusted.35B EBITDA is expected to be in the range of approximately $98M to $103M.
