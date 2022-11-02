Summit Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.01, revenue of $686.01M beats by $21.16M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:05 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Summit Materials press release (NYSE:SUM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $686.01M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $21.16M.
- 2022 Guidance:
- For the full year 2022, Summit is revising its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect performance over the first nine months of 2022, the divestiture of an asphalt and paving business in the East Segment, as well as impacts from Hurricane Ian and low Mississippi River levels that will impact the Company's fourth quarter. The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $490 million to $510 million, a revision from $500 million to $530 million previously. The Company now expects 2022 capital expenditures of approximately $240 million to $260 million, a revision from $270 million to $290 million previously.
