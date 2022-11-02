Acadia Pharmaceuticals sees Q3 mixed bag as it beats on bottom line but misses on top
Nov. 02, 2022 5:08 PM ETACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although Acadia Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw its Q3 2022 net loss widen 88% to ~27.2M compared to the prior-year period, its net loss per share of -$0.17, basic and diluted, was enough to beat on the bottom line.
- The Q3 Non-GAAP EPS beat by $0.03.
- Revenue of $130.7M, a ~1% year-over-year decrease, missed by $8.33M. The company's revenue comes from sales of its key drug Nuplazid (pimavanserin).
- Although SG&A expenses decreased slight in the quarter compared to Q3 2021, R&D expenses soared 39% to $81.3M.
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $636.6M, a ~16% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
