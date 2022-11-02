TPCO Holding divests wholesale extraction division
Nov. 02, 2022 5:09 PM ETTPCO Holding Corp. (GRAMF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF) said Wednesday it divested its wholesale extraction division SISU Extraction as part of its cost saving initiatives to drive efficiencies.
- The deal with the buyer ensures ongoing service for existing clients and continuation of employment for SISU staff, while avoiding any shutdown-related expenses to TPCO (OTCQX:GRAMF).
- "Given the underperforming wholesale market, this decision will allow us to focus on our profitable omni-channel retail business and brand-building activities closer to the consumer experience, while preserving our balance sheet and avoiding any additional costs related to potentially shutting down our wholesale extraction division," said CEO Troy Datcher.
- The purchaser will also enter a multi-year supply deal for cannabis oil and flower brokerage services. Financial terms were not disclosed.
