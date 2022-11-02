TPCO Holding divests wholesale extraction division

Nov. 02, 2022

Garden Cannabis Indica Kush Plants Growing Facility Legal Recreational Marijuana

SEASTOCK/iStock via Getty Images

  • TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF) said Wednesday it divested its wholesale extraction division SISU Extraction as part of its cost saving initiatives to drive efficiencies.
  • The deal with the buyer ensures ongoing service for existing clients and continuation of employment for SISU staff, while avoiding any shutdown-related expenses to TPCO (OTCQX:GRAMF).
  • "Given the underperforming wholesale market, this decision will allow us to focus on our profitable omni-channel retail business and brand-building activities closer to the consumer experience, while preserving our balance sheet and avoiding any additional costs related to potentially shutting down our wholesale extraction division," said CEO Troy Datcher.
  • The purchaser will also enter a multi-year supply deal for cannabis oil and flower brokerage services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

