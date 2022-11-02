Allied Motion Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.23, revenue of $134.4M beats by $5.74M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:10 PM ETAllied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Allied Motion Technologies press release (NASDAQ:AMOT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $134.4M (+29.9% Y/Y) beats by $5.74M.

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $19.7 million compared with $22.5 million at year-end 2021. Higher levels of inventory and working capital timing resulted in $5.8 million of cash used in operating activities during the year-to-date period.

  • Capital expenditures were $11.0 million for the year-to-date period and were largely focused on new customer projects. The Company expects 2022 capital expenditures to be approximately $14 million to $18 million.

  • Total debt was $231.9 million at quarter-end compared with $159.0 million at year-end 2021

