Hudson Pacific Properties GAAP EPS of -$0.12, revenue of $260.4M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:12 PM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Pacific Properties press release (NYSE:HPP): Q3 AFFO of $0.39 per share.
  • GAAP EPS of -$0.12.
  • Revenue of $260.4M (+14.4% Y/Y)
  • Same-store property cash NOI of $122.7 million compared to $125.2 million
  • Outlook: The Company is narrowing its 2022 full-year FFO guidance to a range of $2.01 to $2.05 per diluted share, excluding specified items, from the prior range of $2.00 to $2.06. Specified items consist of an $8.5 million trade name non-cash impairment, $10.7 million of transaction-related expenses, and a $0.8 million one-time property tax expense identified as excluded items in the Company's year-to-date 2022 FFO.

