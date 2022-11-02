Nephros GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.20, revenue of $2.41M misses by $0.11M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:12 PM ETNephros, Inc. (NEPH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nephros press release (NASDAQ:NEPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.20.
- Revenue of $2.41M (-8.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.11M.
Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $1.3 million, compared to $0.8 million during the same period in 2021. The increase in net loss from continuing operations was driven by changes to inventory reserve estimates.
Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was ($0.3 million), compared to ($0.4 million) during the same period in 2021.
Cost of goods sold for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.6 million, compared with $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 35%.
