Modine Manufacturing Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.12, revenue of $578.8M beats by $27.95M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:12 PM ETModine Manufacturing Company (MOD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Modine Manufacturing press release (NYSE:MOD): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $578.8M (+20.9% Y/Y) beats by $27.95M.
- FY2023 net sales to grow between 6% to 12% vs. consensus growth of 11.6% and adjusted EBITDA of $190M to $200M raised from prior view of $180M to $185M.
- "Our financial results during the first half of the year have continued to exceed initial expectations as higher volumes and internal actions have resulted in strong earnings and margin improvement," said Brinker. "As a result, we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year as we expect our 80/20 initiatives to continue to support profitability improvements. Despite the challenging market conditions and inflationary environment, we have executed our plans to invest in talent and capacity expansion in the areas that can have the greatest impact. Our commercial teams have achieved pricing improvements across the organization and those actions are ongoing. I am very proud of our performance this year as we navigate a challenging landscape and continue to work towards our goals."
Comments