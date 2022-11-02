DHI Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $38.5M beats by $1.14M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:13 PM ETDHI Group, Inc. (DHX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- DHI Group press release (NYSE:DHX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $38.5M (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.14M.
- Financial Guidance
- "Based on our continued strong bookings growth across both Dice and CJ, we are raising our guidance for the full year 2022 of total revenue in the range of $148.5 million to $149.5 million vs $147.80M consensus, representing growth of between 24% and 25% year over year," commented Kevin Bostick, CFO of DHI Group, Inc. "Accordingly, we expect fourth quarter total revenue to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million, representing growth of between 14% and 17% year over year. We expect net income margins to be nominal for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. We will continue to operate the business to Adjusted EBITDA margins at or near 20% in the fourth quarter as we continue to balance our strong financial performance with increased sales and marketing investment to drive continued double-digit revenue growth. As we look ahead to 2023, we continue to anticipate revenue growth for the full year approaching 20%."
