Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for his handling of communication following the central bank's latest interest rate hike, saying the Fed chief "contradicted himself" in his signals about the future of interest rates.

"It feels like he had to thread the needle. He kind of straddled the problem rather than threaded the needle," the founder and CEO DoubleLine Capital told CNBC on Wednesday.

Gundlach argued that Powell "put the kibosh" on the market hopes for a dramatic pivot, with the top Fed policymaker instead replacing it with the idea of "a plateau of quite some time" for interest rates.

Earlier in the day, the Fed raised its key rate by 75 basis points, the fourth consecutive meeting to include a rate hike of this size. In his post-announcement press conference, Powell opened the door for more modest rate increases going forward but also stressed his belief that the central bank has "more ground to cover" to get inflation under control.

Reading the central bank's signals, Gundlach contended that the Fed expects to raise rates by less than 75 basis points at its next meeting, which is scheduled for December. However, he thought the central bank could be targeting a higher terminal rate than it was several months ago.

The billionaire added that he sees inflation coming down in 2023, which should encourage the Fed to moderate its ultra-hawkish policy. He predicted that consumer price inflation will end this year at around 7% and probably reach levels below 4.5% by May.

Looking at the broader view of the reaction to the Fed's latest pronouncement, the major averages (SP500) (SPY) dropped following Powell's press conference.