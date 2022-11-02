Paycor HCM GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.03, revenue of $118.3M beats by $5.01M

Nov. 02, 2022 5:16 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Paycor HCM press release (NASDAQ:PYCR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.17 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $118.3M (+27.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.01M.
  • Raises FY’23 revenue guidance to $528-$534 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year at the top end of the range
  • Operating loss was $33.4 million, compared to $52.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Adjusted operating income was $10.4 million, compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Net loss attributable to Paycor HCM was $29.1 million, compared to $53.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Paycor HCM was $8.2 million, compared to $2.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023:

  • Total revenue in the range of $528-$534 million.

  • Adjusted operating income* in the range of $65-$68 million.

