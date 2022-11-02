Transocean Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.12, revenue of $730M beats by $64.91M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:18 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Transocean press release (NYSE:RIG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.12.
- Total adjusted contract drilling revenue of $730M (-6.8% Y/Y) beats by $64.91M.
- Revenue efficiency was 95.0%, compared to 97.8% in the prior quarter.
- Contract backlog was $7.3B as of the October 2022 Fleet Status Report.
- CEO comment: “The robust demand for our assets and services helped us secure an incremental $1.6 billion since our July 25 Fleet Status Report, contributing to our already industry-leading backlog. We remain encouraged by the sustained strength in the offshore drilling market globally and expect demand for the increasingly scarce high-capability drilling rigs Transocean owns and operates to remain strong for the foreseeable future, resulting in higher utilization and dayrates.”
