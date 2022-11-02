Chord Energy GAAP EPS of $20.45, revenue of $1.19B
Nov. 02, 2022 5:20 PM ETChord Energy Corporation (CHRD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Chord Energy press release (NASDAQ:CHRD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $20.45.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+222.6% Y/Y).
- Produced 172.5 MBoe/d in 3Q22, above the high-end of guidance released in August 2022. Oil volumes of 96.2 MBo/d exceeded the mid-point of the guidance;
- E&P and other CapEx was $230.1MM in 3Q22, below the low-end of August 2022 guidance largely due to timing. Full year 2022 CapEx guidance is unchanged;
- Combined LOE and GPT costs were below the mid-point of August 2022 guidance;
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $783.6MM and net income from continuing operations was $941.6MM;
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $564.6MM and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) was $325.7MM;
- Total return of capital for 3Q22 set at 85% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow;
Comments