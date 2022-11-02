MetLife Q3 earnings beat as volume growth, higher rates offset lower PE returns

MetLife (NYSE:MET) Q3 earnings and revenue came in stronger than expected Wednesday as volume growth across its segments along with higher interest rates supporting core spreads helped to offset the negative impact of lower private equity returns, CFO John McCallion said in his financial update video.

Adjusted EPS of $1.21, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $1.17, dropped from $2.34 a year earlier. Adjusted EPS excluding notable items were $1.16 in Q3, down from $2.56 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $22.27B at September 30 also topped the consensus of $20.58B and increased from $16.91B in Q3 of last year. That was helped by premiums, fees and other revenues jumping 68% Y/Y to $19.58B, though offset by a Y/Y decline of 36% in net investment income.

Book value of $27.00 a share plunged from $77.24 in Q3 2021.

Return on equity was 4.9% versus 9.3% a year before.

Conference call on November 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

MET stock drifted down 1.5% in extended trading.

