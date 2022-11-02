Trinseo Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.91 misses by $0.48, revenue of $1.17B misses by $80M
Nov. 02, 2022 5:24 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Trinseo press release (NYSE:TSE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.91 misses by $0.48.
- Revenue of $1.17B (-7.9% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of negative $37 million, including a $24 million unfavorable impact from net timing, and Adjusted Net Loss of $103 million
- Cash provided by operations of $98 million and capital expenditures of $39 million resulted in Free Cash Flow of $59 million; included a working capital release of $166 million mainly from a steep decline in raw material prices and sequentially lower sales in the third quarter
- Third quarter ending cash of $243 million with over $500 million of additional available liquidity under two undrawn, committed financing facilities
Comments (1)